How are LPs navigating the continuation fund landscape?
GPs are using continuation funds to hold on to high-quality assets with strong growth potential and helping to secure LP interest in a challenging private equity landscape.
Continuation funds are driving shifts in private equity as limited partners (LPs) prioritise alignment and robust performance metrics to secure long-term value. To attract investments, general partners (GPs) are homing in on asset quality and transparency.
