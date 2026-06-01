How AI is redrawing Asia's energy investment map
As surging AI workloads collide with grid constraints, forward-thinking Asian allocators are shifting capital toward integrated energy ecosystems.
For much of the past decade, the case for renewable energy infrastructure rested heavily on emissions reduction. That framing is changing.
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