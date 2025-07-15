HK family office veteran backs Asia’s deep tech, from space debris to causal AI
Mahesh Harilela argues for active participation in transformative sectors beyond wealth preservation, advocating for regional startup support to tackle unique Asian challenges from AI for multilingual populations to sustainable energy solutions.
As Asia’s capital landscape evolves, Mahesh Harilela, a prominent leader of Hong Kong's family office sector, urges a bold reorientation of family offices towards shaping industries, such as environmental and healthcare tech and blockchain, rather than merely tracking benchmarks.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.