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Global fragmentation creates new paths to alpha

Nishtha Asthana
As geopolitical uncertainty cements volatility as a structural market feature, investors are pivoting toward resilient assets, local expertise and the broadening AI infrastructure cycle.
Global fragmentation creates new paths to alpha

Global fragmentation is pushing investors towards markets and sectors with predictable cash flows and strong pricing power, while opening doors to new possibilities. 

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