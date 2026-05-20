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Europe emerges as ‘true private market’ for infra debt

As institutional investors look to de-risk their private credit allocations, European infrastructure debt is emerging as a critical diversifier.
Europe emerges as &#8216;true private market&#8217; for infra debt

Institutional money flowing into European infrastructure debt is on the upswing, powered not only by asset owners on the continent but also Asian and US investors looking to diversify.

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