Emerging tech lags as investors chase AI's immediate returns
Frontier innovations like blockchain and quantum computing remain sidelined in Asia's institutional portfolios due to unpredictable returns, conservative risk mandates and operational execution gaps.
Common among Asian investors is a preference for real use cases for their portfolios amid constraints from the lack of mandates that enable them to invest in many of the frontier technologies that are venture-backed.
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