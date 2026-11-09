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Data centre lenders tighten scrutiny as Asia's power constraints bite

Nishtha Asthana
The availability of electricity, construction readiness and the quality of tenant commitments are becoming decisive factors in financing digital infrastructure.
Data centre lenders tighten scrutiny as Asia's power constraints bite

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