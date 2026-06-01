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CTF Life CIO flags narrowing illiquidity premium

Lucas Cacioli
As private markets mature and rate volatility increases, the insurer's investment chief Carol Mo is reassessing whether life insurers are being adequately compensated for illiquidity.
CTF Life CIO flags narrowing illiquidity premium

As life insurers navigate a higher-rate and more volatile market regime, one long-standing assumption is coming under closer scrutiny: that giving up liquidity reliably delivers excess return.

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