CPP Investments backs India data centre platform with $714 million commitment

The Canadian pension giant’s dual-track investment into CtrlS combines a minority stake with a hyperscale development JV, deepening its India exposure as AI and cloud demand accelerates.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is expanding its digital infrastructure footprint in India through a strategic partnership with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., committing up to $713.8 million (INR 70 billion) across an equity investment and a new development platform.