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CPP Investments backs India data centre platform with $714 million commitment

Lucas Cacioli
The Canadian pension giant’s dual-track investment into CtrlS combines a minority stake with a hyperscale development JV, deepening its India exposure as AI and cloud demand accelerates.
CPP Investments backs India data centre platform with $714 million commitment

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is expanding its digital infrastructure footprint in India through a strategic partnership with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., committing up to $713.8 million (INR 70 billion) across an equity investment and a new development platform.

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