AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

China exposure shifts from benchmark inheritance to deliberate allocation

Global allocators are redesigning how China sits inside emerging market portfolios, with benchmarks capturing only a fraction of the world's second-biggest equity market.
China exposure shifts from benchmark inheritance to deliberate allocation

Investors are rethinking how China fits within emerging market portfolios, shifting from passive benchmark exposure to more deliberate, governance-driven positioning.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.