Major asset managers BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard face a Texas-led lawsuit alleging they illegally colluded through climate initiatives to pressure coal companies into reducing output, sparking further debate in the ongoing ESG controversy.
The creation of a custom index tracking publicly listed niche real estate sectors show an interest for more specific investments and an active approach within a passives strategy.
The $31 billion Australian superannuation fund hopes to have a carbon reduction overlay in place over its passive equities portfolio within six months.
With equity markets in Asia bearing the brunt of recent bearishness, a new report highlights the risk of contagion from illiquid assets held in some ETFs.
As inflationary pressures, interest rate hikes and geopolitical tension rock the investment landscape, the Canadian pension fund remains true to its successful active strategy.
Investors across the Asia Pacific region are becoming more selective in their asset choices, with long-term capital growth, diversification and sustainability playing key roles in where, why and how they allocate in 2021, according to an exclusive survey by AsianInvestor and S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI).
Sales of ETFs to Asian institutions continue to grow, but most are looking to international products. The region's regulators need to cut the rules limiting ETFs to grow, say experts.
The Japanese pension fund’s actively managed foreign-equity investments outperformed the far larger amounts being managed passively. Should it take active investing more seriously?
In an environment where investing in a few large cap stocks is the key to outperformance, fund managers who are truly active and still outperform will gain appeal, industry experts say.
Covid-19 has caused heavy volatility in global stock markets, with more likely in the second half of 2020. Could it allow active investors to shine, versus their cheaper index peers?
While the fund suffered negative growth over the 11 months of the most recent financial year, it will keep using its passive reference portfolio to benchmark its active investments.
Pension industry experts believe retirement schemes need to better advise their members about investing risks and potentially establish rainy day funds.