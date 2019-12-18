The Japanese state pension fund beats the market with record gains, as its active management push on equities picks up steam.
Tag : active
As the relatively new asset owner reaches $70 billion in AUM, the portfolio will gradually focus more on active investments, its co-CIO says.
As market unpredictability persists, asset owners like Japan’s GPIF and Norway’s sovereign fund are turning to active management to try to separate the wheat from the chaff.
After two senior departures inside a year, the Australian sovereign fund has elevated a deputy CIO to oversee the $160 billion portfolio.
Taking a passive approach to listed investments is no longer sufficient to ensure satisfactory returns, said the Australian sovereign fund's chief.
As inflationary pressures, interest rate hikes and geopolitical tension rock the investment landscape, the Canadian pension fund remains true to its successful active strategy.
The Japanese pension fund’s actively managed foreign-equity investments outperformed the far larger amounts being managed passively. Should it take active investing more seriously?
With no end in sight to the fund merger trend in Australia, funds of under $1 billion in size are under greater pressure to show their worth. There are ways they can do so, say experts.
Equity market optimism is undimmed among some CIOs at Australia's superannuation funds. But with markets priced to perfection, questions are raised about future returns.
In an environment where investing in a few large cap stocks is the key to outperformance, fund managers who are truly active and still outperform will gain appeal, industry experts say.
Covid-19 has caused heavy volatility in global stock markets, with more likely in the second half of 2020. Could it allow active investors to shine, versus their cheaper index peers?
We ask four experts whether high valuations and market uncertainties will push active investing back into investors' thoughts, or passive strategies will continue to gain traction.