Bold risks that catapulted women leaders to the top of finance

From Shanghai to New York, London to Hong Kong, three C‑suite women share how bold choices and resilience propelled them to leadership in finance, ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

For three women leaders Lei Yu, North Asia CEO of QBE Insurance, Helen Zhu, managing partner & CIO of Nan Fung Trinity, and Tulsi Naidu, APAC CEO of Zurich Insurance Group, their careers have been defined not by linear progression, but by pivotal moments of risk, resilience and reinvention.