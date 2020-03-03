As we celebrate International Women's Day, we highlight Daisy Tsang, who now stands at the helm of one of the most significant players in the Asian insurance market. Her journey exemplifies the spirit of this global occasion, guided by a philosophy that embraces failures as opportunities for growth and learning.
From the world's largest asset manager to the Nan Fung family office, Helen Zhu knows her biggest strength lies in always pushing herself out of the comfort zone.
Regular contact with companies is key to increasing female representation on boards, say asset managers.
Workplace inclusiveness ultimately strengthens investment capabilities, say experts. The launch of the HK Bloomberg Women’s Buy-side Network aims to progress the debate.