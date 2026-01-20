AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Aware Super takes $300 million Asia-Pacific data centre stake

Lucas Cacioli
Australia's third-largest pension fund has built one of the sector's most concentrated digital infrastructure allocations through early conviction formed before the GenAI boom.
Aware Super has pushed digital infrastructure to over 25% of its infrastructure portfolio through a $300 million (~A$460 million) investment in a data centre business with nine hyperscale sites across Asia-Pacific.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.