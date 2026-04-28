Australian super funds to boost currency hedging: survey

The country's biggest pension funds are warning that a jump in the Australian dollar could hurt their investment returns.

Key Points Nearly 90% of Australia’s super funds plan to boost currency hedging to protect portfolios against volatility from Middle East tensions.

A 10% rise in the Australian dollar could reduce investment returns by an average of 8% for the majority of these pension funds.

A significant hedging gap exists across asset classes, with less than 30% of foreign private equity and hedge funds protected compared to over 75% for property and infrastructure.

Nearly 90% of Australia’s super funds plan to boost their currency hedging over the next few months across asset classes including private credit and private equity, a new survey says.