Australian super funds to boost currency hedging: survey
The country's biggest pension funds are warning that a jump in the Australian dollar could hurt their investment returns.
Nearly 90% of Australia’s super funds plan to boost their currency hedging over the next few months across asset classes including private credit and private equity, a new survey says.
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