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Australian Retirement Trust lifts FX exposure as old rules fade

Lucas Cacioli
As bonds risk losing their status as the portfolio’s primary shock absorber, Australia’s second-largest pension fund is repositioning currency at the core of its diversification strategy.
Australian Retirement Trust lifts FX exposure as old rules fade

Australian Retirement Trust is increasing foreign currency exposure across its A$370 billion ($259 billion) portfolio, arguing that a structural shift in inflation and correlation dynamics is forcing long-term investors to rethink the role of traditional diversifiers.

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