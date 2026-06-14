Australian Retirement Trust lifts FX exposure as old rules fade
As bonds risk losing their status as the portfolio’s primary shock absorber, Australia’s second-largest pension fund is repositioning currency at the core of its diversification strategy.
Australian Retirement Trust is increasing foreign currency exposure across its A$370 billion ($259 billion) portfolio, arguing that a structural shift in inflation and correlation dynamics is forcing long-term investors to rethink the role of traditional diversifiers.
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