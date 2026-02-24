AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Australian pension giant rotates from AI infrastructure to adoption plays

Lucas Cacioli
Australian Retirement Trust views the AI bubble narrative as premature but warns AI-related equities are no longer cheap, as the fund repositions towards financials and healthcare.
Australian pension giant rotates from AI infrastructure to adoption plays

Artificial intelligence valuations have not reached dotcom bubble territory, but related equities have lost their margin of safety, prompting Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to shift from infrastructure providers toward sectors poised to benefit from AI adoption.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.