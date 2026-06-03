Australian pension funds ramp up trading as volatility reshapes portfolios
Superannuation managers are increasing trading frequency, tilting geographically and adding private market exposure as geopolitical shocks, AI disruption and energy politics drive sharper market divergence.
While many key equity market indices have held their own or, in the case of the S&P 500, have made good gains this year there has been a significant difference between winners and losers from the global volatility and technology change.
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