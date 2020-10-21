Superannuation managers are increasing trading frequency, tilting geographically and adding private market exposure as geopolitical shocks, AI disruption and energy politics drive sharper market divergence.
Tag : australian ethical
Fubon Life names new Hong Kong CEO; Spirit Super hires deputy CIO; HKMA Exchange Fund deputy CEO retires; Australian Ethical welcomes new CEO; and more.
Ontario Teachers' names sustainable investing lead; Aware Super hires income assets head; ICG creates Apac infra team with former Keppel Capital Alternate Asset experts; Raffles Family Office hires digital assets CIO; and more.
Following the launch of a new initiative, funds like Cbus and Australian Ethical explain how they are working to reduce their portfolio emissions and engage with investee companies.