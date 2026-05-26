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Asset owners choose resilience over reaction: panel

Peter Brieger
Panellists at the 21st Asian Investment Summit told investors to keep steady, avoid overreacting and build resilient portfolios.
Asset owners choose resilience over reaction: panel

Despite a year and a half filled with geopolitical ructions and shifting investor sentiment, BCT Group investment director Raymond Chan says his outlook can be summed up in one word.

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