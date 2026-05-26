Asset owners choose resilience over reaction: panel
Panellists at the 21st Asian Investment Summit told investors to keep steady, avoid overreacting and build resilient portfolios.
Despite a year and a half filled with geopolitical ructions and shifting investor sentiment, BCT Group investment director Raymond Chan says his outlook can be summed up in one word.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.