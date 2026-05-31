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Asset allocators take divergent paths in a yield-driven market

Lucas Cacioli
Geopolitical fragmentation and tighter spreads may define the macro backdrop, but how capital responds depends largely on who controls it.
Asset allocators take divergent paths in a yield-driven market

As markets transition from rate shock to a yield-driven environment, asset allocators are not necessarily converging on the same solution. Instead, governance structures are shaping markedly different responses.

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