In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
Tag : ais
Canada's largest pension fund is increasing its Asian credit exposure while global peers pull back, leveraging its established presence and direct investment approach to capture opportunities in the region's under-penetrated private credit market.
The head of Asia Pacific at CPP Investments reveals how the fund is targeting urbanisation, technology, and co-investments to drive returns in the rapidly changing markets of Asia.
With a focus on scale and long-term capital as well as a diversified approach on investments, the Canadian pension investor is able to gain an edge over other players, according to its APAC chief.
AsianInvestor held its flagship investment summit at the Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong on May 18. We highlight the day's happenings through a visual gallery.
Asset owners and fund managers gathered at the annual AsianInvestor 14th Asian Investment Summit on May 21 and 22 to learn about the latest investment trends in Asia.
AsianInvestor welcomed 350 delegates to its 11th Asian Investment Summit on May 25-26 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Hong Kong.
This year's AsianInvestor summit in Hong Kong on May 18 and 19 attracted the usual strong mix of institutional investors, asset managers, consultants and government officials.
This year's AsianInvestor summit in Hong Kong on May 18 and 19 attracted the usual strong mix of institutional investors, asset managers, consultants and government officials.