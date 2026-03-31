Asia’s private capital reckons with 'growth at all costs' era
A decade of excess capital deployed into Asia’s private markets has forced a fundamental repricing of risk and is now defining which managers survive the correction.
The reckoning in Asia’s private capital markets has been years in the making. LP capital flooded the region in the decade following the global financial crisis at a pace that the exit infrastructure was never built to handle and the consequences are now the market's defining reality.
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