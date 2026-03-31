Asia’s private capital reckons with 'growth at all costs' era

A decade of excess capital deployed into Asia’s private markets has forced a fundamental repricing of risk and is now defining which managers survive the correction.

Key Points Asia’s private equity fundraising last year plummeted 68% from its 2021 peak, driven by a decade of capital overextension that the region's exit infrastructure could not absorb.

Capital is concentrating in large, international "brand name" pan-regional funds despite data showing that small and mid-market country-specialist funds have outperformed them by about 4%.

Investment focus is shifting away from China toward Japan, India, and Australia, though these markets lack the structural depth to fully absorb the previous scale of China-bound capital.

Successful fundraising now requires a proven track record of distributions, sector expertise in areas like digital infrastructure, and a strategic pivot toward control-oriented transactions and continuation vehicles.

The reckoning in Asia’s private capital markets has been years in the making. LP capital flooded the region in the decade following the global financial crisis at a pace that the exit infrastructure was never built to handle and the consequences are now the market's defining reality.