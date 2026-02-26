AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asia’s independent wealth boom hits the $5 billion scale wall

Nishtha Asthana
Asia’s wealth managers are getting bigger and fewer. After years of rapid expansion, a quiet shake-up is underway that could redraw the region’s independent wealth landscape.
Asia’s private wealth continues to expand at a healthy pace. But the industry serving it is entering a structural inflection point.

