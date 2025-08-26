Asia’s ETF market is growing fast but struggling to scale
Despite rapid growth and rising institutional interest, Asia’s ETF industry remains fragmented and constrained by regulatory and retail barriers — leaving it far behind the US in scale and accessibility.
Asia’s ETF market is expanding quickly, but fragmentation across jurisdictions and the difficulty of achieving scale remain major barriers to growth, according to industry participants.
