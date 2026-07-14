Asian secondary market gains depth as LP demands rise
Driven by investors seeking stronger governance, transparent pricing and tighter economic alignment, the region's increasingly sophisticated market is offering limited partners (LPs) greater flexibility to either sell or roll over their interests.
Asia's secondary market has matured significantly in recent years, giving LPs more viable liquidity options than they have historically enjoyed.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.