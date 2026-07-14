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Asian secondary market gains depth as LP demands rise

Nishtha Asthana
Driven by investors seeking stronger governance, transparent pricing and tighter economic alignment, the region's increasingly sophisticated market is offering limited partners (LPs) greater flexibility to either sell or roll over their interests.
Asian secondary market gains depth as LP demands rise

Asia's secondary market has matured significantly in recent years, giving LPs more viable liquidity options than they have historically enjoyed.

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