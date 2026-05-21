Asian institutions pivot toward Total Portfolio Approach
Singapore's GIC has already embedded TPA into its mandate, while major Korean pension funds are also experimenting with the approach.
The Total Portfolio Approach is gaining traction among Asian institutional investors as they seek flexibility beyond traditional strategic asset allocation, with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC already adopting the strategy.
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