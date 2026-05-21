AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asian institutions pivot toward Total Portfolio Approach

Heather Ng
Singapore's GIC has already embedded TPA into its mandate, while major Korean pension funds are also experimenting with the approach.
Asian institutions pivot toward Total Portfolio Approach

The Total Portfolio Approach is gaining traction among Asian institutional investors as they seek flexibility beyond traditional strategic asset allocation, with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC already adopting the strategy.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.