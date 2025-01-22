Asian family offices eye US and Europe for mid-market deals
Mid-market private equity deals in Asia remain constrained by limited M&A activity and challenging public exits, driving investors toward more mature markets like the US and Europe, according to participants at a Hong Kong family office panel.
Investors have turned to mid-market companies for opportunities due to the lack of exit opportunities in the public market, according to participants at a family office panel at the Asia Private Equity Summit, hosted by the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association.
