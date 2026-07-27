Allocators surge into natural capital with Australian forestry deal
Driven by government backing and rising net-zero targets, investors are elevating forestry to a core asset class by pairing commercial timber revenue with carbon credit yields to shield portfolios against market uncertainty.
Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has allocated $48.3 million (A$69 million) to help launch a A$142 million sustainable forestry platform in Tasmania, marking its fourth major investment in natural assets.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.