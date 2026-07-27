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Allocators surge into natural capital with Australian forestry deal

Driven by government backing and rising net-zero targets, investors are elevating forestry to a core asset class by pairing commercial timber revenue with carbon credit yields to shield portfolios against market uncertainty.
Allocators surge into natural capital with Australian forestry deal

Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has allocated $48.3 million (A$69 million) to help launch a A$142 million sustainable forestry platform in Tasmania, marking its fourth major investment in natural assets.

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