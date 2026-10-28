AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Allocators pivot to active strategies to mitigate concentration risk

Institutional investors are moving away from benchmark-led investing as market concentration, geopolitical uncertainty and volatility push allocators towards active management, alternatives and integrated public-private market strategies, according to a survey by Schroders.
Allocators pivot to active strategies to mitigate concentration risk

Key Points

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.