Allocators pivot to active strategies to mitigate concentration risk
Institutional investors are moving away from benchmark-led investing as market concentration, geopolitical uncertainty and volatility push allocators towards active management, alternatives and integrated public-private market strategies, according to a survey by Schroders.
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