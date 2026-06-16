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AI power demand forces investors to rewrite infra risk

Nishtha Asthana
Concerns around energy access, execution certainty and asset scarcity are outweighing traditional fears of technology obsolescence.
AI power demand forces investors to rewrite infra risk

For years, infrastructure investors viewed power price volatility, regulatory intervention and technology risk as the primary variables influencing long-term returns.

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