AI power demand forces investors to rewrite infra risk
Concerns around energy access, execution certainty and asset scarcity are outweighing traditional fears of technology obsolescence.
For years, infrastructure investors viewed power price volatility, regulatory intervention and technology risk as the primary variables influencing long-term returns.
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