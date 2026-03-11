AI is double-edged sword for ESG investors
Industry leaders caution that while AI can accelerate progress in ESG practices, its environmental footprint is substantial and cannot be overlooked.
The rise of AI and generative AI is reshaping global capital markets, and its intersection with sustainability is proving to be both a risk and an opportunity for investors.
