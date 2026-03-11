AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

AI is double-edged sword for ESG investors

Heather Ng
Industry leaders caution that while AI can accelerate progress in ESG practices, its environmental footprint is substantial and cannot be overlooked.
AI is double-edged sword for ESG investors

The rise of AI and generative AI is reshaping global capital markets, and its intersection with sustainability is proving to be both a risk and an opportunity for investors.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.