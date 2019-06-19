With nearly nine out of every 10 dollars managed in Singapore deployed abroad, the city has entrenched its role as a global fund hub.
Tag : vcc
Family offices are showing a growing preference for the variable capital company (VCC) structure as Singapore continues to evolve into a more sophisticated environment for investment operations.
Challenges remain towards Singapore becoming the 'Cayman of Asia', as the VCC structure established by Singapore in 2020 continues to evolve and become applicable beyond its borders.
Investment management firms are drawn by the Cayman-like structure with the added benefit of Singapore's governance and reputation.
AsianInvestor's scoop on Markus Egloff leaving UBS for KKR was most read in May 2021, followed by our Asset Management Awards announcements, and rules changes in Singapore and Greater China.
The city-state is considering updating its recent variable capital company structure, a step that could enhance its allure as a destination for single-family offices versus Hong Kong.
New corporate fund structures in Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore aim to make these domiciles more attractive to asset managers and investors. In part two of this mini-series, we examine whether asset managers should include them in their fund manufacturing and distribution strategies.
In competition with schemes such as UCITS, the development of corporate fund structures in Asia Pacific is providing more options for asset managers to domicile funds. We break down what the new structures mean.
Singapore’s new corporate structure, the Variable Capital Company is helping to deliver on industry demands for a local product that is both suitable for all types of investment funds and which is also competitive on the international stage.