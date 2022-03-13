AsianInvestor speaks with the Tsangs Group chairman about his literary journey from bucket list to bestseller with his new book "The Global Citizen."
Hong Kong's Tsangs Group has teamed up with DeepRock Group, established by China Vanke’s founder Wang Shi, to boost business and investment ties on sustainable technology across Hong Kong, mainland China and the Middle East.
Tsangs Group is collaborating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Group to facilitate their investment and business exchanges with Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area.
Rapidly changing market conditions and a pandemic have led the Hong Kong-based family office to adapt its investing approach, its chairman said at the AsianInvestor Family Office Briefing.
The AsianInvestor news team was very busy in March, covering big stories such as the UBS-Credit Suisse merger impact, as well as speaking to asset owners at our own events.
The Hong Kong family office, which sees venture capital as the top play for 2023, believes lower geopolitical tensions and higher growth potential make Southeast Asia an attractive investment destination.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund sees a clearer picture for Chinese tech investments; Korean state pension fund is estimated to run dry by 2055; and more.
Like any other venture capital investment, space tech involves proper due diligence, although investors might have to adjust their time horizon.
Trust and relationship-building are among the biggest factors for single family offices looking for co-investment partners.
For this innovation-focused global family office, clean technology holds the key to combating the climate crisis and reducing carbon emissions.