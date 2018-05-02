As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
A flare-up in violence between the South Asian neighbours is prompting some global fund managers to eye a shift toward Southeast Asian and Gulf nations.
As markets grapple with President Trump's trade policy actions, experts predict additional tariffs on Chinese imports and potential trade announcements targeting China, Europe, and Japan.
As China implements a series of bold monetary, fiscal, and property easing measures to rejuvenate its economy, early signs of improvement are emerging.
While China faces renewed pressure under a second Trump term in the White House, structural growth drivers and attractive valuations across Asia may present opportunities.
Tit-for-tat tariffs and investigations threaten to derail the crucial trade relationship between Brussels and Beijing. Will we see further escalation? Market experts share their views.
China's slowing economy and its zero-Covid strategy are causing foreign investors and businesses to take stock.
As we enter the final two months of 2019, State Street Global Advisors thought it would be helpful to evaluate what has been an eventful year so far and its impact on the bond markets.
The prospect of a prolonged US-China trade war and the unrest in Hong Kong are concerns for American family investors, but they are not ready to cut allocations to Asia.
Investors are weighing up the risks from a China-US dispute with no end in sight. Market experts say some countries and industries could potentially stand to benefit.
With technology transfer at the heart of the trade dispute between the US and China, Asian observers give their views on what the Xi-Trump meeting will ultimately mean for China.
For some strategists, Asian bond markets are justified in currently pricing in only a low probability of a damaging trade war triggered by tensions between the US and China.