As the property sector wanes, a bottom-up and selective strategy is crucial for alpha generation. Investors may also need to abandon expectations of a broad-based rescue plan.
Nearly 50% of institutional investors and family offices in Asia Pacific intend to increase the number of external managers for their thematic investments in equities over the next 12 months.
Thematic cryptocurrency and sustainable ETFs have drawn interest particularly in Asia, which was also the only region to register net inflows for Gold ETFs.
Asia Pacific is set to see growing inflows into climate, sustainable thematic investing, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and digital infrastructure, according to our top-read stories in June.