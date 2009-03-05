China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting last week failed to deliver the immediate fiscal stimulus that investors were expecting. So will such measures be forthcoming over the next 12 months?
Tag : stimulus
Investors saw the latest round of stimulus in Japan as disappointing; it also highlights problems faced by other economies, says Paul Markham of UK fund house Newton.
Stimulus policies and expected quantitative easing from the European Central Bank are likely to boost growth in emerging markets and feed the search for yield in Asia, argue investors.
Emerging markets will suffer most from stimulus spending by the US and elsewhere, and China’s money supply is even greater than America's, says the founder of Asianomics.
And deflation would reduce the value of inflation-linked assets, making them an attractive play, says the firm's chairman, Robert Arnott. But he's more concerned about record-high US debt levels.
Long-term, Western Asset Management is bullish on emerging markets, but currently the firm is overweight developed-market corporates.
Beware of asset price bubbles and a spike in non-performing loans, says RBC Capital Market's Brian Jackson.
Andrew Yee of Standard Chartered IL&FS Infrastructure Growth Fund talks about Asian infrastructure post the credit crisis.
Moody's Economy.com economist Sherman Chan expects sentiment to tumble if the nine-day National People's Congress meeting doesn't produce new plans to prop up the economy.