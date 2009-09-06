MetLife Investment Management, the asset management arm of insurance giant MetLife is set to acquire PineBridge Investments from Pacific Century Group.
Singapore's GIC teams with a listed REIT in India to purchase commercial properties; Indonesia's SWF to deploy $3 billion by end of year; NZ Super tops up hedge fund exposure; and more.
Hesta reports record 23% return for sustainable growth option; Aware Super reaches $110 billion in AUM; People's Bank of China to continue supporting ESG bonds; US-based Generate raises $2 billion from international pension funds; Korea's CWMAA looking to hire for foreign infra mandate; Temasek enters $103m JV with nanotech firm; and more.
Despite eye-watering returns, there are strong signs that Spacs have reached a tipping point even as Singapore and Hong Kong weigh listings.
Richard Li's Pacific Century Group takes over part of American International Group's investment advisory and asset management business for $500 million.