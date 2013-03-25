Durraini Baharuddin, group chief investment officer at Malaysia's MNRB Group, outlines the main local sectors investors will be watching with high interest in the months ahead. Other experts also weighed in.
Malaysian asset owners anticipate the 2025 budget measures to optimise taxation and foster a thriving ecosystem for the private market.
The preferential treatment that reduces the cost of capital for Chinese insurers when they buy reinsurance in Hong Kong could change once the city adopts a new RBC regime.
Award of the licence to the first reinsurer and Switzerland-based firm represents China's bid to diversify its international investor base, say analysts. It is seen as a sign of more asset owners joining the scheme.
One fund manager is counting on the new leadership in Beijing to allow capital markets to play a role in diversifying insurance risk.