As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
Trust and relationship-building are among the biggest factors for single family offices looking for co-investment partners.
AIA’s Group CIO Mark Konyn believes some investors haven't sufficiently considered the governance trade-offs of private assets, or their illiquidity in tougher times.
The Singapore $230 billion state fund will continue to ramp up its private market exposure, particularly in science- and tech-related assets, it explained during its annual report briefing.
Investors with an allocation of 15% or more to private assets tend to achieve better overall performance, finds a study of endowments and foundations by Cambridge Associates.