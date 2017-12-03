Singapore’s push to accelerate its role as Asia’s top family office hub is hitting all too familiar roadblocks, according to leading experts.
Tag : private banks
The US asset manager has hired a Greater China head of intermediaries and is seeking the same for Southeast Asia. It has also added an institutional specialist to its team in Taiwan.
The wealth firm's head of manager research offers her insights on how funds are added and removed from the platform and weighs in on the active versus passive debate.
Pierre DeGagne explains the fund selection process of DBS Private Bank, the importance of spotting behavioural biases and how those biases can undermine fund selection.
Impact investment offerings created by private banks are not always tailored for Asian high-net-worth individuals, a family office executive said at the Family Office Forum held last week.
The Chinese institution is close to becoming one of the world's biggest private banks by assets under management, a survey by Scorpio Partnership shows.
Sustainable portfolios and impact investing are gaining ground with Asian investors, although the pace remains slower than in the rest of the world, wealth experts said.
Product distributors in Asia are seen to be eyeing more factor, income and alternative strategies, with equity volatility expected to remain high and interest rates set to rise.
Wealthy Thai investors are seeking out advisors who can manage money onshore as foreign investment restrictions are eased and political calm returns, wealth managers said.
The eurozone is tipped for its strongest economic growth in a decade next year, but the outlook is still clouded by political uncertainty going into 2018.
A rising interest rate environment and tight credit spreads remain front and centre for fixed-income-loving wealthy investors, say private bank experts.
Helvetic Investments and Swiss Asia are launching cryptocurrency funds, at a time when bitcoin mania is reaching frenzied levels.