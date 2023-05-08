The C$249.8 billion ($181 billion) Canadian fund’s investments in Asia are all in private markets, both direct and fund investments.
Tag : portfolio management
The Hong Kong-headquartered life insurer is set to benefit from real-time data for its investment management through an integrated platform under the partnership with BlackRock and BNY.
With the imminent inclusion of India in global bond indices, interest has soared from international and domestic institutional investors, the CIO of an Indian insurer said.
India is one of the best investment markets right now, the CIO of an insurance company told AsianInvestor.
The Swiss insurer has committed to making its investment portfolio net-zero by 2050 and its Malaysian unit is already taking steps in that direction.
Large institutional investors are increasingly opting for separately managed accounts that promise deeper relationships with fund sponsors and better access to deal flow.
The sustained pace of central bank purchases is unexpected and the trend could continue in the months ahead amid growing geopolitical tensions and a clouded economic outlook, said experts.
Gareth Nicholson, CIO and head of discretionary portfolio management, international wealth management, Nomura, talks about the latest trends in fund selection.
The asset owner has issued requests for proposals for mandates involving exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, equities, real estate, and other alternative assets. Some were awarded, while winners in others have yet to be announced.
Indonesia's latest co-investment aims to capitalise on global hyperscalers hoping to tap into a booming local consumer market. There is also scope to cater to excess demand from Singapore.
The CEO of a premier Indian business school's endowment fund explains how the fund is now in 'version 2.0' as it set its sights on bulking up its funding commitments, which should help to plot its investment strategy later on.
American business insurer FM Global believes Asia is where the growth will come from and plans to seek partners to help manage investments in this part of the world, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.