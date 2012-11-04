Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
Tag : portfolio diversification
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
The family office of India’s Thermax Group is looking at a staggered increase in the allocation to Indian equities, citing unique growth opportunities and favourable valuations compared to developed global markets.
In partnership with State Street Global Advisors
With investors in Hong Kong and Singapore seeking protection against market risks and volatility, gold allocations offer a compelling way to diversify and improve risk-adjusted returns. Robin Tsui, APAC Gold Strategist at State Street Global Advisors, explains trends and drivers behind the increasing exposure to this asset class.
Managing relationships with venture capital and private equity funds offers advantages beyond immediate returns, two family office executives told AsianInvestor.
The central bank's physical holdings of the precious metal have climbed by close to 50% in the first seven months of the year. Yet gold's share in the reserves portfolio remains small.
The Dutch asset manager argues that the traditional securities-pricing model that just focuses on beta has fallen short in terms of providing risk-adjusted returns for investors.