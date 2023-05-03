Even as the Korean pension fund re-examines the appeal of developed markets, it has ventured into its first direct emerging market investments in Asia, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
The Korean pension fund has calibrated its investment strategy to focus on income generation and incorporate private credit into a barbell approach, as it pursues five key investment themes for 2024, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
China's CIC chairman and Saudi Arabia's PIF governor meet in Beijing; Temasek plans to invest up to $10 billion in India in three years; NPS hires managers for PE mandates; and more.
HKIC announces first investment since inception; Temasek invests in Australian ETFs manager; Philippines's GSIS hires consultant for project; GIC enters Australian self-storage market via JV; INA, co-investors invested $3.2 billion in Indonesia since 2021; and more.
GPF shifts investment strategy to focus on risk management; Belgian insurer Ageas picks up 10% in Taiping Insurance's pension business; NPS plans tech push with new US office in July; and more.
Temasek to allocate $10 billion to India over three years; INA inks deal with British International Investment; MFP inflows in H1 climb; GIC to acquire logistics facility in Japan; and more.
The mutual aid association’s CIO tells AsianInvestor about investment objectives in the second half of 2023 – and which pitfalls to avoid. While debt is favoured, equity opportunities will also be explored.
AsianInvestor's Institutional Investment Forum Korea made a comeback as an in-person event in Seoul on June 23. We showcase highlights from the conference through a visual gallery.
The Korean mutual aid association has to balance between short-term performance and long-term planning in order to cater to members’ multifaceted demands, its CIO told delegates at AsianInvestor’s Institutional Investment Forum Korea.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving forward the region's pension industry. On day 6, we feature executives from Japan's Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations and Korea's Public Officials Benefit Association.
The South Korean pension fund has calibrated its asset allocation strategy as it braces for an unpredictable second half, its investment chief says.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in April -- all of which had a distinct flavour of ESG and sustainability.