The former CEO of Australia's second largest pension fund, Bernard Reilly, will lead Perpetual's transformation into a standalone asset manager.
Tag : perpetual
CPP Investments cuts Hong Kong jobs; Family office SAIL Advisors' CIO departs as operation winds down; NZ Super appoints new chair; Perpetual gets Asia distribution head; JPMAM names Japan ETF head; and more.
Cbus announces board changes; HKEX opens new office; Northern Trust hires from Franklin Templeton; FTLife hires deputy CIO from BOC Life; Perpetual AM names deputy equities chief; and more.
KKR opens in Singapore; Perpetual brings in Michael Gordon; First State rehires in property securities; Axa IM appoints economist; Standard Chartered adds in transaction banking.
The firm promotes Geoff Lloyd from group executive for private wealth and retail distribution to replace Chris Ryan, who exits after a strategy disagreement with the board.
With a bid by KKR to acquire the Australian asset manager having fizzled, the way is clear for Asia veteran Ryan to give Perpetual a new direction.
The Sydney-based asset manager is also incubating an Asia equities product as it begins marketing its wares abroad.