The national pension fund continues to expand its outsourced assets in a dynamic investment landscape, as it reaps rewards from bets in overseas markets and emerging sectors.
NF Trinity’s chief operating officer identifies critical functions to keep in-house while outsourcing non-core activities.
The Hong Kong-headquartered life insurer is set to benefit from real-time data for its investment management through an integrated platform under the partnership with BlackRock and BNY.
How does Muang Thai Life engage with external managers? A keynote interview at AsianInvestor’s third Institutional Investment Forum Thailand reveals all.
Northern Trust's Paul Finlayson and Peter Sanchez analyse the source of stress faced by investors in the administration of alternative assets, and how to evaluate outsourcing decisions.
The Taiwanese fund is outsourcing four mandates in enhanced global equity and another four in enhanced global fixed income.
Offshore investment has been done before but will not happen under the current economic circumstances.
Custodians keen to take on the responsibilities, but only if the scale of the contract warrants the effort.