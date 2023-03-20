AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
Former HKEX CEO Paul Chow dies; Ontario Teachers' head of Asia Pacific to step down; CPP Investments Asia team sees two changes; Prudential replaces CFO after code of conduct breach; FWD hires CFO from New York; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, June 2
Staff Writer
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 28