Canadian pension fund to wind down Hong Kong operations; Temasek's $54bn asset manager establishes Middle East base; Active Super fined for greenwashing; China plans 50% pay cuts for underperforming fund managers; Korea's NPS blocks investments in hostile takeovers; and more.
Tag : otpp
The C$249.8 billion ($181 billion) Canadian fund’s investments in Asia are all in private markets, both direct and fund investments.
Many institutional investors are unfamiliar with the specific hazards of markets that are early in their development cycle, according to experts.
Hong Kong-based NF Trinity is looking to expand its public and private investment capabilities, with new hires from several institutions including the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PAG, and Goldman Sachs.
The $183-billion Canadian pension fund continues to place its main focus on the world’s leading technology market.
The $183 billion pension fund is targeting India and technology companies supporting the big data boom.
CDPQ and OTPP have no plans to return to the sector, following a pull-out earlier in the year. These moves come after a sharp acceleration in China allocations by Canada's institutional investors over the past decade.
Former HKEX CEO Paul Chow dies; Ontario Teachers' head of Asia Pacific to step down; CPP Investments Asia team sees two changes; Prudential replaces CFO after code of conduct breach; FWD hires CFO from New York; and more
Representatives from some of Canada's largest pension funds appear in front of a parliamentary committee to talk about their China investments; Cbus completes its latest merger; GIC is frontrunner to buy stake in German industrial gas maker; and more.
HKMA Exchange Fund's first-quarter gains soar; KIC considers alternatives investing in Asia; NPS benchmarks $1bn to a bespoke real estate index; Temasek looks at investing in Indian jeweller; and more.
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
HKMA, MAS issue statements after the announced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS; Temasek officials meet Maharlika executives; CDPQ eyes purchase of Indian unit of ATC; and more.