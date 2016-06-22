GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Nephew of Dubai ruler to open family office in Hong Kong; HK's single family offices estimated at 2,700; NPS eyes San Francisco office; Ontario Teachers' invests in India fintech start-up; and more.
CIC releases action plan for turning carbon neutral; Temasek acquires majority stake in Indian hospital group; Hong Kong MPF posts best quarterly result in four years; Philippines' SSS hands out fund mandates; and more.
Bonds look relatively more attractive, says KIC CEO; CPP Investments and Ontario Teachers’ Pension has increased their investments into Indian highways; and more.
Executives from NZ Super Fund and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan stress the importance of having an institution's investment board and portfolio companies working to the same goals as its CIO.