Climate Investment Fund, the state-backed development fund focussed on climate related investment, will invest up to $653 million in Asia over the next three years.
The head of Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund has said the growing influence of artificial intelligence will concentrate influence in the hands of fewer active investors in the coming years.
The CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management has pledged the $1.6 trillion fund will adhere more closely to the two principles, supported by clarity from Norway’s Ministry of Finance concerning acceptable underperformance.
The world's largest sovereign wealth fund recently said it had no more investments in the crisis struck Adani Group. AsianInvestor takes a look at other Indian stocks the fund has removed from its portfolio since 2010.
Norges Bank Investment Management continues to purge companies believed to be doing business with Myanmar's military government from its portfolio.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund wants every company in its vast portfolio to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, but those in Asia say a lot of heavy lifting will be required as the region lags others in the green transition.
Norges Bank Investment Management added four prominent traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) firms to its exclusion list but has also been increasing its emerging market exposure.
Norges Bank’s $650 billion Government Pension Fund Global has awarded $300 million to Truston Asset Management to invest in mid- and small-cap domestic equities.